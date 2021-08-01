Great Commercial Opportunity, Prime SW Location. Located in Transition Neighborhood see Documents, Commercial property across street. Partial Basement, furnace and water heater and sump pump located in Partial Basement. Gas heat on entry level, 2 electric radiators on 2nd floor. Office/Sun Room could be 5 bedroom. Circle Driveway. 2 storage buildings (one at driveway has 110 electric hook up.) Built in 1920 per County, may be older. Partial fenced yard. One step to kitchen. Possible In-Law Quarters 2nd floor. All appliances pass ''as-is'' Office could be Sun Room or 5th Bedroom. Family room beside kitchen could be Dining Room.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A crowded Franklin County robbery-homicide court case took yet another turn this week as the third of six defendants entered into a plea agree…
- Updated
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.
- Updated
Monkey, domestic medium hair
- Updated
No one could outwork the Arant brothers.
Delays are pushing back the completion date for fixed wireless internet towers around Franklin County. The county’s broadband authority voted …
- Updated
Stik-Pak Solutions cut the ribbon on a new 50,000-square- foot building at Summit View Business Park expected to create 52 new jobs in Frankli…
- Updated
A 33-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night, state police said.
- Updated
After 32 years of coaching, most of which were spent at his alma mater, former Ferrum College head football coach David Harper is stepping dow…
- Updated
MARTINSVILLE - After a year of review and discussion, the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges has determined a new name for Patrick H…
Both Botetourt County and Roanoke County public school divisions recommend unvaccinated individuals, which would include all students under the age of 12, should still wear masks in school.