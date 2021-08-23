 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,950

  • Updated
Beautifully updated split level on a flat lot in a cul-de-sac.. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, dining room and aspacious deck overlooking the level backyard. Newer appliances in the kitchen. The washer and dryer stay! Both decks were replaced thisyear. The driveway was just paved. A new 200 amp service panel installed this year.

