A MUST see beautifully updated split level on a flat lot in a cul-de-sac.. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, dining room and aspacious deck overlooking the backyard with an above ground pool. Newer appliances in the kitchen. The washer and dryer stay! Both decks were replaced thisyear. The driveway was just sealed. A new 200 amp service panel installed this year. Backyard chicken coop, pool and playset can either stay as-is or be removedcompletely and the yard will be reseeded.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $267,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Lemonade, domestic short hair
- Updated
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.
Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
- Updated
Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…
Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now…
- Updated
Franklin County prepares for today's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county el…
- Updated
The pageant was held Saturday and the following winners were named:
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…