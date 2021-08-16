 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $267,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $267,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $267,000

A MUST see beautifully updated split level on a flat lot in a cul-de-sac.. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, dining room and aspacious deck overlooking the backyard with an above ground pool. Newer appliances in the kitchen. The washer and dryer stay! Both decks were replaced thisyear. The driveway was just sealed. A new 200 amp service panel installed this year. Backyard chicken coop, pool and playset can either stay as-is or be removedcompletely and the yard will be reseeded.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

  • Updated

Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics