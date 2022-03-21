 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $294,950

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $294,950

THIS BEAUTIFUL SPLIT FOYER OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, AND 1 HALF BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS UNDERNEATH CARPET. UPPER LEVEL INCLUDES LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND SUNROOM. RADON SYSTEM INSTALLED. GAS WATER HEATER REPLACED IN 2018. HVAC INSTALLED IN 2012. ARCH ROOF, TILT-IN/INSULATED WINDOWS, GENERAC 8KW GENERATOR. All offers will be reviewed 3/19/22 at 4pm.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular