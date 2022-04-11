 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $314,950

Here's your opportunity to own a home in the desirable Cave Spring district. Located in the heart of Penn Forest, this 2 story, 5 BR, 3BA Colonial is convenient to Tanglewood and 581/220. The screened-in porch will provide 3-season dining or entertainment opportunities and the shaded lot will enhance your outdoor enjoyment. Extra amenities include a walk-in tub and double water heater. Walk home after basketball games at the High School.

