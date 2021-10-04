5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950

Spacious 6 BR/4 BA SW Roanoke County ranch, Super convenient location and situated on a quiet street. Entry level offers spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, formal dining room, living room, family room, main level master and 3 additional bedrooms. Upper level has 2 bedrooms that could be office space, playrooms or storage. Unfinished storage space, area for a workshop, whatever your family needs. Outside you have the potential for great curb appeal, a new deck and a nice screen room to relax. Great AirBNB potential