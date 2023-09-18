$35,000 PRICE REDUCTION. Newly renovated Creekside home in a desirable southwest county neighborhood. 5BR and 3.5 Baths! This home has many upgrades and renovations to the kitchen and baths, including new refrigerator, dishwasher, replacement windows, light fixtures and its freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, entertainment sized family room with fireplace; lower-level recreation room with gas log fireplace, large wood deck, fenced rear yard & storage shed. Roof less than two years old, finished basement, resurfaced front porch, gas hookup in laundry room and a hookup for an outdoor grill, 2nd floor laundry hookup and even a koi pond (koi not included).