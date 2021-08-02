5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $434,950

If you're looking to be in Hidden Valley and need space with a functional floor plan offering a light and bright floorplan with neutral decor then be sure to get into this one offering 5 BR's 3.5 baths on a corner lot with a beautiful 2 story foyer, lots of upgrades including a wonderful screened in porch with steps to the back yard, laundry located upstairs with bedrooms makes life easy! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified. Keys and possession to be granted at recording.