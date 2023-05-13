Welcome Home! Come see this elegant ''Williamsburg'' style home featuring just over 3000 square feet. The kitchen is tastefully done with luxurious granite countertops. Upstairs you have the Master Bedroom with walk in closet and tiled walk-in shower. This 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home is perfect for your growing family. Do not miss your chance to see this one today!! Conveniently located in prestigious South Roanoke County.