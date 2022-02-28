5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $499,999

2.9 acres in the Heart of Cave Spring. This amazing property includes Large Main house with 1 level living Plus a detached in-law suite. Property is completely fenced with huge front yard that great for pets and children to play. Main house features 4 Bedrooms including 2 Masters, 4.5 bathrooms, Large kitchen, Breakfast nook, Family room, Dining room, Formal living, Sunroom with hookup for Hot tub. Large Patio great for cook outs. Basement has Large finished rec room and Full bath that can be used for additional Bedroom. Large Storage area and 2 Car garage with Heat. Entire Basement JES system with lifetime guarantee. Detached in-law suite features large bedroom and living area with full bath, walk-in closet and Laundry.