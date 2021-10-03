5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $525,000

Listed/Sold Same Day. Roomy Four Square in the heart of South Roanoke. Lots of space, hardwood floors, original detail, big front porch, tons of light and storage. Basement apartment or in law suite (basement kitchen passes as is). Spacious fenced in yard, Oversized kitchen with a sunroom, 9 foot ceilings, laundry on 2nd floor and laundry hookups in the basement, heated floors in the master bath, back staircase to the kitchen, walk up attic with lots of space and cedar closet. Pella replacement windows and Hardwood floors throughout. Slate roof and recently replaced metal roof over porch. Dining Room Chandelier does not convey. Home has a radon system.