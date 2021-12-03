5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $575,000

Spacious 2 story in Hunting Hills with 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors throughout Entry & Upper Levels. Entry features Office, Half Bath, Dining Room & Laundry. Continue to the Eat-In-Kitchen which is open to an inviting Great Room with Fireplace & walk-out to a Screened Porch overlooking the private Backyard. Upstairs provides 4 spacious Bedrooms including the Master with considerable Ensuite with Soaking Tub & walkout to a Patio. Also found on this Level are a Play Room, Office/Bedroom with adjoining Full Bath & Storage.