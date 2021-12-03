 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $575,000

Spacious 2 story in Hunting Hills with 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors throughout Entry & Upper Levels. Entry features Formal Living RM & Dining RM, Half Bath & Laundry. Continue to the Eat-In-Kitchen which is open to a Family RM with Fireplace & walk-out to a Screened Porch overlooking the private Backyard. Upstairs provides 4 spacious Bedrooms including the Master with Ensuite with Soaking Tub. Lower Level offers Family RM with Fireplace, Wet Bar and walkout to patio, Bedroom with adjoining Full Bath & Storage.

