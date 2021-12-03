5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,950

We asked our sellers what they liked best about the home, and they loved the flat yard (hard to find in this area!), along with its beautiful mountain views. They loved to watch the kids play in the yard and on the swing set. The circular drive is perfect for entertaining, along with the high-end kitchen featuring all the amenities you would expect. The two master suites and laundry upstairs are extremely convenient, with a beautiful sunset from one of the suites. The basement offers endless space for working from home, hosting guests, and entertaining, leading right out to a beautiful back patio with a fire-pit to enjoy the mountain views in a private setting. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify.