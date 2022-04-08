 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,950

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,950

Custom built 2-story in Hunting Hills. Spacious lot with privacy at end of cul-de-sac. 3 finished levels plus walk-up storage attic. Spacious rooms. Desirable floor plan. Main level screened porch connected to new deck - perfect for entertaining. Walkout lower level could be in-law apartment. Architectural roof (replaced 2021), new a/c unit, Generac generator, heated gutters with K-guard protectors, sprinkler system, office space, large fenced yard, built ins, and other must haves. Southwest county schools!

