 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $629,950

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $629,950

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $629,950

CLASSIC COLONIAL FEATURING MANY RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING RECENT ROOF, FRESH PAINT THROUGH OUT, TOTAL REMODEL OF THE KITCHEN INCLUDING FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, STONE COUNTERS, NEW LIGHTING THROUGH OUT, UPDATED PLUMBING, REFINISHED HARDWOODS, UPDATED BATHS, 2 UPPER LEVEL MASTER SUITES WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEW MASTER BATH FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH WORKSHOP AND NEW FULL BATH, RECENT WHOLE HOME GENERATOR. 2 CAR GARAGE TO HARDY BOARD COVERED PATIO ''ROOM'' WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE EXTENDING TO OPEN BRICK PATIO, STORAGE SHED ON LARGE LEVEL LOT.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL
Sports News

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics