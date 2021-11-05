CLASSIC COLONIAL FEATURING MANY RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING RECENT ROOF, FRESH PAINT THROUGH OUT, TOTAL REMODEL OF THE KITCHEN INCLUDING FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, STONE COUNTERS, NEW LIGHTING THROUGH OUT, UPDATED PLUMBING, REFINISHED HARDWOODS, UPDATED BATHS, 2 UPPER LEVEL MASTER SUITES WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEW MASTER BATH FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH WORKSHOP AND NEW FULL BATH, RECENT WHOLE HOME GENERATOR. 2 CAR GARAGE TO HARDY BOARD COVERED PATIO ''ROOM'' WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE EXTENDING TO OPEN BRICK PATIO, STORAGE SHED ON LARGE LEVEL LOT.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $629,950
