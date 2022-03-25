 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $630,000

Magnificent home in coveted neighborhood! TOTAL 6 bedrooms. Owners using 1 bedroom upstairs as office and Lower Level as a MIL quarters. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout entry level and in upstair hallways. Luxury carpet and tile in lower level and bedroom. Kitchen equipped with custom maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances attached to the eat in kitchen that boasts oversized windows that bring in lots of natural light. Cozy family room has a brick gas fireplace with build-ins. Perfect guest half bath on entry level. Lower level has wet/wine bar and includes wood burning fireplace.Step outside to a serene back patio with a completely fenced in back yard easy access to 2 car garage and driveway. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE- First on the Market in 25+yrs

