5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $649,000

When you first enter this dazzling, 5300 sq ft home, you're immediately greeted by 14 ft windows letting the sun shine into the enormous great room. Marvel at the views as you pass the office and formal dining room into the gorgeous kitchen. It's complete with stainless steel Viking appliances & durable Silestone countertops. Just beyond is the spacious deck. The first floor also provides laundry room & primary bedroom suite (heated flooring in bathroom). Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus room. Then, the basement has been expertly crafted containing high ceilings, modern designer touches, & offering you lots of options- inlaw suite, Airbnb, or luxurious retreat for house guests. There's a bedroom, office, home gym, and magnificent great room plumbed for a full kitchen/bar