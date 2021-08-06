When you first enter this dazzling, 5300 sq ft home, you're immediately greeted by 14 ft windows letting the sun shine into the enormous great room. Marvel at the views as you pass the office and formal dining room into the gorgeous kitchen. It's complete with stainless steel Viking appliances & durable Silestone countertops. Just beyond is the spacious deck. The first floor also provides laundry room & primary bedroom suite (heated flooring in bathroom). Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus room. Then, the basement has been expertly crafted containing high ceilings, modern designer touches, & offering you lots of options- inlaw suite, Airbnb, or luxurious retreat for house guests. There's a bedroom, office, home gym, and magnificent great room plumbed for a full kitchen/bar
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $649,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…
- Updated
Fishing has been fair the past month.
This home is Gorgeous! Custom Master bathroom, Laundry room, 15,000 water treatment setup for filtered water, corian countertops and more. Thi…
- Updated
Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…
- Updated
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia offer no details about what the proposed deal might entail.
- Updated
Monkey, domestic medium hair
**Picturesque 19.48 acres offering a Beautiful Mountain View & Private Lake!** Bring your Fishing pole & Enjoy this Gorgeous Country S…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department each will host National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
- Updated
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.