Walk to HVHS! Beautiful 5 bdrm, 4.5 bath home with a living level primary suite that has heated bathroom flooring. Second primary suite is on the upper levelwith 4 other bdrms.. 5th bdrm is a fully outfitted WFH office with a Murphy bed. The finished basement has a fireplace, kitchenette, and full bath-rent out or use as an in-law suite. Basement wired for home theater. Fenced backyard and Invisible Fencing(r) around the entire yard. Whole home water softener and air sanitization system- keeps you and your family healthy during flu season! New HVAC units. New kitchen with SS appliances, and granite counters. Masonry fireplace in the dining room and basement rec room. Roofing allowance up to $12K