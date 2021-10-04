5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $774,900

LOCATION! Have you ever wanted to live in Hunting Hills? Are you looking for a completely updated brick ranch? You will not find a more BEAUTIFUL home!! No expense was spared in updating this home. From the moment you walk in, you are welcomed into a beautiful open floor plan.Enjoy one level living, overlooking the 15th green on Hunting Hills golf course on a rare level fenced yard. This home boasts 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Everything has been updated! Rest easy knowing you have all new electrical, plumbing, roof, stamped concrete patios, drywall, paint & relax in your very own covered hot tub. Enjoy cooking in this spaciously open kitchen with a huge island, double ovens, & gas cooktop, while still being able to entertain. Not just a home, it's an experience. This one has it ALL!!