 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $774,900

LOCATION! Have you ever wanted to live in Hunting Hills? Are you looking for a completely updated brick ranch? You will not find a more BEAUTIFUL home!! No expense was spared in updating this home. From the moment you walk in, you are welcomed into a beautiful open floor plan.Enjoy one level living, overlooking the 15th green on Hunting Hills golf course on a rare level fenced yard. This home boasts 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Everything has been updated! Rest easy knowing you have all new electrical, plumbing, roof, stamped concrete patios, drywall, paint & relax in your very own covered hot tub. Enjoy cooking in this spaciously open kitchen with a huge island, double ovens, & gas cooktop, while still being able to entertain. Not just a home, it's an experience. This one has it ALL!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

  • Updated

Convenient Location in the 24014 zip code! Enjoy the charm of country farmhouse style living within minutes and easy access to schools, church…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics