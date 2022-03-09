Beautifully appointed home in South West County. State of the art gourmet kitchen with Wolf gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to family room with updated gas fireplace and large newly painted deck with views and flat fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout entry and upper level. Master suite with office nook, his & her walk in closets with built-in cabinets and large bathroom. 3 more spacious bedrooms upstairs, 1 with its own full bath. Freshly painted lower level features sound proof media room, rec room and additional bedroom or office with a full bath. Large 3 car garage, lots of storage, alarm system. Lovely home! Property extends far behind the fenced in area.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $825,000
