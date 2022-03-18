COME CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING BRICK TWO STORY HOME SITUATED ON AN 1.36 ACRE LOT THAT IS BOARDING WHERE THE 5TH TEE IS FOR HIDDEN VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB COURSE. THIS HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4.5 BATHROOMS - CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS - ENTRY LEVEL MASTER SUITE W/ DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS & REMARKABLE MASTER BATH. 2 GORGEOUS STONE FIREPLACES AND PEACEFUL SCREENED IN BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE BACKYARD. EXTERIOR ALSO FEATURES OUTDOOR STONE BBQ, INVISIBLE FENCE, AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $829,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A.J. Dudley is set to join the bench of the 22nd Judicial District effective May 1. Franklin County attorney David Furrow was also named to a judgeship in juvenile and domestic relations court.
The Franklin County Public Schools 2022-23 proposed budget asks the county for approximately $886,000 more than last year.
An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.
Five hundred ninety-eight visitors turned up Monday at Healing Strides of Virginia to see Ivan, the Budweiser Clydesdale, in “person.”
In its monthly meeting on March 8, Ferrum Forward members concentrated on five main issues.
FERRUM – Ferrum College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to dedicate its renovated campus golf driving range.
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway is set to open its 2022 campaign with a matinee card of racing Saturday with the first green flag falling at 3 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking residents to think twice before purchasing a fishing or hunting license online this year.
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
ValleyStar Credit Union announces Mendy Shaffer as its interim chief financial officer, Robert Sparrow as its chief risk officer and Justin Barnes as its chief lending officer.