5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $829,950

COME CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING BRICK TWO STORY HOME SITUATED ON AN 1.36 ACRE LOT THAT IS BOARDING WHERE THE 5TH TEE IS FOR HIDDEN VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB COURSE. THIS HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4.5 BATHROOMS - CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS - ENTRY LEVEL MASTER SUITE W/ DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS & REMARKABLE MASTER BATH. 2 GORGEOUS STONE FIREPLACES AND PEACEFUL SCREENED IN BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE BACKYARD. EXTERIOR ALSO FEATURES OUTDOOR STONE BBQ, INVISIBLE FENCE, AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM.