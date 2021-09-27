Beautiful So Roanoke home situated on a picturesque level lot. Tastefully renovated with an Open Plan that comfortably flows for relaxation & gracious entertaining. Awesome Chef's Kitchen with Sub-Zero Pro Refrigerator, Wolf 6 Burner Range, Wolf Steam Oven & Askov Dishwasher. The EIK opens to a delightful Din Area creating a perfect combination of functionality & beauty. Continuing the Open Plan, the Din Area leads to a spacious Family RM with Fireplace. This lovely multi-generation home features an Entry Master Bed RM with Fireplace, wonderful Spa-Like En-Suite Bath, Walk-in Closet with Dressing Area & Washer and Dryer. Another Washer & Dryer are conveniently located in the Basement. Upstairs provides 4 additional Bed Rooms and 2 Full Baths.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $855,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
FERRUM - A vigil has been scheduled for Friday on Ferrum College's campus in honor of the life of Panthers student-athlete Cole Lipinski, who …
Center Stage Catering, Inc. recently announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in Rocky Mount. It will be called The Porch.
The Town of Rocky Mount will be holding the Sidewalk Sale tomorrow.
An outdoor climate-controlled tent was set up adjacent to the emergency department at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday.
- Updated
SNOW CREEK—Local distiller and national television personality Henry Lee Law and his sidekick Kenny Law will visit “Moonshine Memories...Old &…
Ferrum College welcomed its new campus minister last month when Indiana native Laura Robinson arrived on campus.
- Updated
A Rocky Mount girl has donated more than 200 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
- Updated
A lawsuit that challenges the taking of private land for the Mountain Valley Pipeline remains pending in an appeals court.
- Updated
ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored the game's first 34 points Thursday to claim its fourth win of the season - a…