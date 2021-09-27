5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $855,000

Beautiful So Roanoke home situated on a picturesque level lot. Tastefully renovated with an Open Plan that comfortably flows for relaxation & gracious entertaining. Awesome Chef's Kitchen with Sub-Zero Pro Refrigerator, Wolf 6 Burner Range, Wolf Steam Oven & Askov Dishwasher. The EIK opens to a delightful Din Area creating a perfect combination of functionality & beauty. Continuing the Open Plan, the Din Area leads to a spacious Family RM with Fireplace. This lovely multi-generation home features an Entry Master Bed RM with Fireplace, wonderful Spa-Like En-Suite Bath, Walk-in Closet with Dressing Area & Washer and Dryer. Another Washer & Dryer are conveniently located in the Basement. Upstairs provides 4 additional Bed Rooms and 2 Full Baths.