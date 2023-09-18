Seller financing 5 years / 5%! Rare opportunity to own a grand Hunting Hills gem. Soaring Ceilings all LEVs, incredibly sized rooms, impressive architectural appointments & smart design ensure comfortable multi-generational living & premiere entertaining. A stately Foyer welcomes & leads to a beautiful Liv RM that connects w/DIN RM. Both walkout to a gorgeous Screened PRCH w/arched windows & tiled FLR. A sizable Kit is complimented w/Breakfast Area & Wet Bar & leads to a large Fam RM that flanks one end of Foyer. The other side leads to a marvelous Master BedRM w/Sitting Area, His & Her Ensuite BAs & Walk-in Closets. This Corridor also provides a Guest Ensuite BedRM. Upstairs offers a private retreat w/Sitting Area, BedRM & BA. Two Add'l Ensuite BedRMs,Game RM & Wet Bar are on Lower LEV.