Gorgeous Home offering 26.6 acres on the Blackwater River with Breathtaking Mountain Views! Custom Built 2022, Incredible Attention to Detail. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Stone Fireplace & Accents throughout, Windows Galore, Tons of Natural Light! Spacious Master Suite w/All Custom Finishes. Bed5 on Upper w/Full Bath. Beautiful Acreage, Horses Permitted. Relax on the Front & Rear Covered Porches, as well as Hiking & Kayaking for Outdoor Enjoyment! TOO MANY GREAT FEATURES TO LIST: MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $1,295,000
