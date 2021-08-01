 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $249,000

Extremely unique property Well maintained home with great architectural features of brick rounded columns, nice lot and boxwood summer house. 3 zoned heat pumps. Taxes, square footage, year built, and acreage estimated and based on county records.

