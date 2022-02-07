5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $329,900

This Brick Home offers lots of privacy w/ 7 wooded acres & only 5 minutes to the town of Rocky Mount. Main level living w/approx. 2672 Sq. Feet, 5 Bedrooms ( 3 Bedroom Septic), 3 Baths, Living Room & Dining Area w/built-in shelves & wood floors, 2nd Dining Area/Den w/gas fireplace, Family Room & Laundry Area were added in 1992. Kitchen cabinets by Gary Bowman Woodworking, Large Master Bedroom, Lower level has a mini kitchenette, Game Room & Canning Room. One Car Attached Garage, Metal Barn w/shed & upper level, RV Carport, Roof replaced in 2014. Heat Pump for heating & cooling, Seller is selling property AS-IS but purchaser is fine to have a home inspection for informational purposes only. The 7 acres includes 2 separate parcels so a 2nd home could be built on the vacant tract