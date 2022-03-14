5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $374,900

Spacious ranch home with beautiful views! Open kitchen and family room, formal dining room and formal living room, primary bedroom suite with 2 walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with tile surround in tub/shower on the entry level. Full, finished basement-great for an in-law apartment. LL features an open great room, rec room, kitchenette/wet bar, huge bedroom, additional bedroom (no windows-could be an office), full bathroom with double vanity and tile shower, and laundry room. Awesome covered and screened back deck with dry patio below. Attached carport with garage below. Almost level/gentle yard. Two car detached garage with electricity, heating and cooling.