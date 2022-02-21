5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $449,500

Looking for a Charming Country Home? Check out this Beautiful Log Home nestled on 5.58 Rural acres, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Rear Deck, Workshop, Firepit & Pigg River frontage! Enjoy Country Living yet Super Convenient to Rocky Mount & All Amenities. Spacious Rooms throughout, Windows Galore to Enjoy All the Natural Light, Gorgeous Open Kitchen w/Island, Granite C/T & Custom Backsplash, Large Dining Room & High Ceilings. (2)Main Level Master Suites, Nice Loft Office (or Play Room). Finished Lower Level: Perfect In-Law Quarters. Don't Miss this One!