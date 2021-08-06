Custom built house with a gorgeous western view. 300 feet of river frontage with a 36 X 24 cabin/ garage on the river. Great deer hunting and close to the quaint town of Rocky Mount. Many extras on the property and house. Great setting for someone looking for a quiet setting near town.
5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $750,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…
- Updated
Fishing has been fair the past month.
This home is Gorgeous! Custom Master bathroom, Laundry room, 15,000 water treatment setup for filtered water, corian countertops and more. Thi…
- Updated
Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…
- Updated
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia offer no details about what the proposed deal might entail.
- Updated
Monkey, domestic medium hair
**Picturesque 19.48 acres offering a Beautiful Mountain View & Private Lake!** Bring your Fishing pole & Enjoy this Gorgeous Country S…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department each will host National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
- Updated
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.