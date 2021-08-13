Brand New Exquisite Lake Home built in 2021 w/3.01 Acres for total privacy. This home is spacious w/5 Bedrooms (several are bedroom suites), 5 Full Baths and office. Walk through the front door & see nothing but a terrific view of the lake! Great Room w/post & beam cathedral ceiling, Stacked stone gas fireplace. Covered Veranda off of main level GR. Double oversized car garage on main level has 612 sq ft & huge single garage/ workshop on lower level has 560 sq ft. Main level has a highly rated hard fossilized bamboo flooring, luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout the lower level and all baths. All countertops are granite. Family Room w/large wet bar for entertaining guests. Main bedroom has trey ceiling w/large bath w/walk-in ceramic tile shower & jetted tub.
5 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $1,399,900
