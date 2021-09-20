Gorgeous 5 BR 4.5 BA Lake Home in a beautiful maintenance free living gated community of Lands End. This is the perfect choice to use as a vacation home or easy retirement living. Gleaming Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tray ceiling in dining room, and 3 full width outdoor composite decks to take in the mountain and lake views. Entry level MBR, MBA suite and laundry and a 2-car garage makes this home great for all ages. Huge playroom downstairs with a wall of cherry cabinetry and media at one end and a raised panel Cherry & Granite bar w/mini fridge and cherry cabinets w/glass doors. All homes were designed for low maintenance, lawn care is included in the HOA fees of $195 per month as well as a community swimming pool, private boat ramp, guest dock/slips, sandy beach w/ fire pit.
5 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
- Updated
Charges in Martinsville come after sentencing in Halifax.
- Updated
The school board had earlier decided to have a much less restrictive exemption plan.
Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…
Welcome to this sweet and cozy updated home conveniently located to shopping and restaurants! Home has lots of updates including new roof 2021…
Renewable energy company Energix US has scrapped plans to build a solar farm in Westlake, the company told the county this month.
- Updated
Several local residents were in attendance at Monday evening’s Rocky Mount Town Council meeting to ask for assistance curbing the high level o…
The Family Dollar store at 7255 Booker T. Washington Highway in Wirtz is scheduled to reopen Sept. 16.
- Updated
An outdoor homecoming celebration will be this Sunday at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount to celebrate the church’s founding in 1960. Sp…
- Updated
RIDGEWAY - Magna Vista’s non-league contest against former Piedmont District rival Franklin County started out great for the Warriors before i…