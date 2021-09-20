5 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $689,000

Gorgeous 5 BR 4.5 BA Lake Home in a beautiful maintenance free living gated community of Lands End. This is the perfect choice to use as a vacation home or easy retirement living. Gleaming Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tray ceiling in dining room, and 3 full width outdoor composite decks to take in the mountain and lake views. Entry level MBR, MBA suite and laundry and a 2-car garage makes this home great for all ages. Huge playroom downstairs with a wall of cherry cabinetry and media at one end and a raised panel Cherry & Granite bar w/mini fridge and cherry cabinets w/glass doors. All homes were designed for low maintenance, lawn care is included in the HOA fees of $195 per month as well as a community swimming pool, private boat ramp, guest dock/slips, sandy beach w/ fire pit.