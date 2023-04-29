Beautiful corner lot in very sought-after Edgefield Community. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Counter tops, Ceramic Tile floors, Walk-in closet in Primary Bedroom, Newly finished basement with Family Room, Bedroom/Office, Bath and storage. Seller has a New Gas Log Fireplace (natural gas vent free) Custom made wooden blinds, Primary Bathroom has a Nebia Shower (21'), Soaking Tub-Primary (21'), All new LED lighting (23'), Replaced Flooring upstairs and down with Luxury Vinyl Flooring (23'), Barn Door (23'), Yard re-landscaped and treated (23')New deck steps (22'), New vanity in half bath(23'), New front porch & vinyl railings (22') New paint downstairs in some rooms, Seller has treated the home with TLC, Please come see!
5 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $499,900
