An exquisite waterfront home positioned on a 2+ acre choice lot with 438' of waterfront, sandy beach & breathtaking panoramic lake views. Custom built home featuring high end finishes throughout, as well as recent extensive upgrades that have been made to both the home & property using the finest materials & finishes. Some of which include a brand-new lakeside pool with infinity edge, 23KW solar panels, detached studio/garage, fenced property, extensive landscaping & hardscaping. Stunning home that is being sold mostly furnished. Entry level boasts a beautiful lakeside great room w/ gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling & custom moldings; lakeside master suite, sitting room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, breakfast nook, half bathroom, laundry & chefs kitchen w/ premium appliances.