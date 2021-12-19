 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $349,000

5 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $349,000

Are you ready to own a piece of history? Maple Lane Farm is ready to welcome your family, to make many new memories, as the current family has for over 30+ years. With a little cosmetics, this home can be a true showcase or an incredible B&B or AirBnb: only minutes to Rocky Mount, SML, and Roanoke. The centerpiece of what used to be a 1000+ acre working farm, now is more manageable as a family home. Fun-filled family days by the pool. Cool, crisp evenings on the porch. Sunsets in the gazebo. Incredible long-range mountain views from the Master Bedroom. Plenty of room for the kids and pets to play in the field. Currently decorated as 6 bdrm. New roof. New heat pumps. Replacement windows. New water softener system. All the modern conveniences with all the old-world charm. Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…