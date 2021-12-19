Are you ready to own a piece of history? Maple Lane Farm is ready to welcome your family, to make many new memories, as the current family has for over 30+ years. With a little cosmetics, this home can be a true showcase or an incredible B&B or AirBnb: only minutes to Rocky Mount, SML, and Roanoke. The centerpiece of what used to be a 1000+ acre working farm, now is more manageable as a family home. Fun-filled family days by the pool. Cool, crisp evenings on the porch. Sunsets in the gazebo. Incredible long-range mountain views from the Master Bedroom. Plenty of room for the kids and pets to play in the field. Currently decorated as 6 bdrm. New roof. New heat pumps. Replacement windows. New water softener system. All the modern conveniences with all the old-world charm. Don't miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $349,000
