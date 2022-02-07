6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $185,000

Beautifully restored home on almost an acre lot located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Property is within 5 minute drive of Philpott Lake and Army Corp of Engineers Managed Recreational Facility, Fairystone Lake & State Park as well as the Smith River where you can go fishing for trout. This 6 bedroom, 3 full bath home with more living space than can be imagined, has been completely remodeled after a house fire in 2021. Updates include new wiring, plumbing, tankless hot water heater, heating and air, roof, all new walls, floors, and fixtures in a clean, modern look. Heating/cooling is through new split units, 8 wall units total. New outbuilding for additional storage. Septic pumped in 2021.