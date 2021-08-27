 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000

6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000

Beautiful Two story house, sits on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. Has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. . Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). Information taken from owner and tax card buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics