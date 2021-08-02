 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $698,500

Two story house and cottage, house # 9890, can be purchased together for a total of 55.6 acres. Both homes sit on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. The main home has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. Cottage is a well maintained 2215 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neither home is visible to the other. Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). Option to purchase just the main house with appx 50 acres.

