This beautiful custom built home on Bent Mountain is a must see!! Open floor plan with large great room with an abundance of windows that walks out to covered deck w/views of the stocked pond & large level backyard. See through fireplace between the eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, & great room. Kitchen w/stainless appliances, gas range, granite, & marble backsplash. Upper level offers large primary suite with tile shower, dual vanities, & walk-in closet. 4 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, & play room. Lower level offers fully functional suite with 6th bedroom, 4th full bath, gym area w/full length mirrors, & wet bar. Unfinished area in basement with washer/dryer hookups. 3 car garage & detached 1 car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Bent Mountain - $669,000
