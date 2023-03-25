Bring all your friends & family, room for everyone. Gorgeous brick home decorated as 6 bedrooms & 5 1/2 baths. Upgrades galore the first class builder & owners thought of everything. Custom built-ins. The main level kitchen has granite, pot filler, SS appliance & upgraded cabinetry. Travertine tile in every room. Oversized laundry on main level & 1 on lake level. Remote blinds. Rec room in lower level has bar w/refrigerator, DW, microwave, & sink. The big lake views can be seen from most rooms along with fabulous sunsets. Large deck off main level & extra large patio with fireplace at lake level. 2 slip dock with boat house. 3 HVAC units. Generac whole house generator. 3-car garage & metwood system underneath gives 1000 SF of storage area for all your lake toys and lawn furniture.