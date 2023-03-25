Bring all your friends & family, room for everyone. Gorgeous brick home decorated as 6 bedrooms & 5 1/2 baths. Upgrades galore the first class builder & owners thought of everything. Custom built-ins. The main level kitchen has granite, pot filler, SS appliance & upgraded cabinetry. Travertine tile in every room. Oversized laundry on main level & 1 on lake level. Remote blinds. Rec room in lower level has bar w/refrigerator, DW, microwave, & sink. The big lake views can be seen from most rooms along with fabulous sunsets. Large deck off main level & extra large patio with fireplace at lake level. 2 slip dock with boat house. 3 HVAC units. Generac whole house generator. 3-car garage & metwood system underneath gives 1000 SF of storage area for all your lake toys and lawn furniture.
6 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $1,850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A female student objected to a transgender girl using girls' bathrooms, and requested the school board relabel all restrooms with ‘Penis’ and …
A new farmers market will debut at the end of May in Moneta.
Oswalt, a William & Mary alumnus who was born in Portsmouth, and Henry Wolf, former William & Mary rector and retired chief financial …
A construction worker died after falling from a bridge at the Contemplative Commons project site at the University of Virginia on Tuesday, a u…
While rendering aid to the boy, police said officers at the scene were “confronted” by the dog, and they euthanized it.