What a Rare Gem in the Heart of Henry County, this one of kind contemporary home must be seemed to be appreciated. As you drive up to the top of the mountain be ready to be wowed by this beautiful home and the amazing views.Open the door to a spacious living area complete with a beautiful rock fireplace which reaches from floor to ceiling, upon entering the foyer you will see a staircase that leaves to the loft area which overlooks the living room, while in the loft look out at the amazing views from this advantage point. Not to be outshone the large kitchen features one of kind cabinets, granite countertops, spacious setting at the bar while showcasing the dining area. Close by is a large pantry (8X8)which is perfect those cooks that love to have everything close by. As you start to look around the main level of this gem you find yourself astonished at all the main level offers, a large office space, another sitting area, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom large windows
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,300,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
- Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…
Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memo…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester Hi…
- Updated
As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, thoug…
- Updated
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
- Updated
Dorothy Cundiff, a champion of the local business community in Franklin County, passed away on Nov. 1.
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. By …