Lovely Smith Mountain Lake Custom Home Designed for Multi-Generational Living! Exquisite Interior & Outdoor Entertainment Areas, Premier Waterfront Acreage, Large Boat Dock w/2-Boat Slips & 4-Personal Watercraft Lifts, Beach, Gentle Walk or Drive to the Water (Paved), Wooded Acreage, Wildlife & much more! Enjoy Main Level Living, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Kitchen Open to Dining Areas, High Ceilings, Very Spacious Bedrooms & Tons of Natural Light throughout! Open Staircase & Elevator to Lower Level offers Add'l Kitchen, In-Law Quarters, Storage & more. 50x90 Metal Garage: Mechanic's Dream; also offers 2Bed Apartment w/Patio, RV Parking. ONE-OF-A-KIND PROPERTY!
6 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,100,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tigger, domestic short hair
- Updated
Franklin County track and field and cross country standout Kylie Cooper has made a binding commitment to continue her career in these sports a…
Shadowcast, Labrador retriever
As a child, Sarah Watson Holley had no aspirations of being a published author, yet she has since written four books and is working on her six…
- Updated
The Franklin County School Board unanimously voted Monday to approve three operating carryover appropriation requests totaling $2.04 million s…
- Updated
Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.
Thomas "T.J" Robertson's motion argued that he had learned to comply with the judge’s orders. A prosecutor argued that position “makes a mockery of the badge he used to wear.”
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
ASHLAND—Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, finished his college football career S…
- Updated
Thomas "T.J" Roberston has been held since August on charges of violating his bond.