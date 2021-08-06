6 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,400,000

A rare gem! An exceptional quality custom built designer decorated fully furnished 6 BR 4.5 BA 6524sf waterfront home. Situated in a wide cove on a 2.83 acre gated flat lot with views of the lake and Smith mountain. A huge stone fireplace touches the cathedral ceiling in the Great Room and is mirrored outside on a covered porch. A mudroom at the 2 car garage entry adjacent to the spacious Laundry room leads to to large very well appointed chefs kitchen with walk in pantry. Beautiful main floor master suite with walk in closet. 2nd master and bunk room (sleeps 8) on the second floor. 3BR/2BA in the lower level with game room, comfy family TV room. Garage under for all the lake toys. Covered dining for 10 on the porch. Outdoor TV seating area near the fireplace.