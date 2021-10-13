 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $4,200,000

The Ultimate in Luxury!! This amazing 10,498+/- Sq. Ft. custom home features first floor owner's suite, gourmet kitchen, butlers pantry, 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths, wood/title floors, wet bar, wine cellar, media room, coffered ceilings, workout room & 2 car garage. Situated on gentle lot with 347 Ft. of waterfrontage, great beach area, double slip boat house with automatic boat cover cabana & mature plantings.

