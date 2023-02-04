Situated on a beautiful lot and with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. New home is now under construction. Open and spacious floor plan with 3 finished levels of spectacular amenities. Two great rooms first floor master suite, vaulted and coffered ceiling, spacious gourmet eat in kitchen. The walkout basement is a fabulous multipurpose entertaining area with a theater, game room, exercise room and 2 bedrooms/office/exercise room and full bathroom.
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,300,000
