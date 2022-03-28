 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $385,000

Large, gorgeous family home with hot tub and mini basketball court on half an acre corner lot! Updated kitchen, newer roof, vinyl and wood flooring throughout, large outdoor wrap around deck with plenty of privacy. Kitchen is chefs delight, Meile appliances, steam oven, new refrigerator. 20KW Generac Full-House Generator, back up gas heat, mature landscaping, great location and schools, large lot!

