Incredible two story open floor plan home with entry level master suite. This home boasts 6 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms & 2 half baths. This home has 20ft ceilings in the family room with a massive rock fireplace next to a large kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the entry level. The upper level has a walk way over looking the family room & kitchen area with carpeted bedrooms and tile bathrooms. The lower level is a great area for entertaining that includes a bar, pool table room (pool table included), home theater with seating for 10 people (equipment included), one bedroom with a fully tiled bathroom from floor to ceiling with a whirlpool tub. The flat backyard & concrete patio has lots of privacy & room for kids to pla
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $724,888
