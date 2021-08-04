6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $749,000

HUGE, over $50,000 PRICE DROP! Stately contemporary 2-story home nestled on a large corner lot in the prestigious Hunting Hills development. Circular, paved driveway w/stone entry columns & a 3-car oversized garage provides a grand entrance w/ample parking. Fully fenced, level backyard is a rare find in this area & offers loads of outdoor space. Interior boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood & tile flooring, main level master suite w/generous closet & updated bath, remodeled chefs kitchen w/ Viking & Wolf appliances & an oversized island. Upgrades at every turn including a custom wet bar off of the great room & finished walkout basement w/fully appointed in-law suite offers a large rec room, bedroom/den area w/fireplace, 2nd full kitchen w/granite countertops & a large full bath.