6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $779,950

  Updated
Stunning 2 Story home located on 4.42 acres with spectacular mountain views. Features a Dining Room w/Coffered Ceiling, Living Room w/2 Story Windows, Built-Ins, Stone Gas Log Fireplace, Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Walk-In Pantry, Breakfast Area, Family Room w/Stone Gas Log Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, Built-Ins, Mud Room, Large Laundry Room w/Sink and Built In Counter Tops and Storage Cabinets, Entry Level Primary Suite w/Tray Ceiling, Access to Deck, Master Bath w/Tile Floor, Granite Counters on Dual Vanities, Tile/Stone Walk-In Shower, Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-In Closet; Upper Level offers 4 Additional Bedrooms, 2 Additional Baths; Lower Level has spacious Rec. Room, Office, Art/Work Room, 6th Bedroom & 4th Full Bath & Storage.

