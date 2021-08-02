6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $799,000

A beautiful 2-story home with a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and maple wood cabinets. The master bedroom features a sitting room, walk-in closet with organizers, bath with tile shower, dual vanities and jetted tub. There is also a bedroom ensuite with full bath. The home includes and in-law suite with outside access oi the entry level. The suite features a full bath with a Japanese soaking tub and a wet bar, as well as a family room with a beautiful brick fireplace and a den with French doors that lead out to the sunroom. Laundry room includes a tile floor. Leading from the garage is a mudroom. Lower level finished for possible 6th bedroom/office, family room, full bath, secure room plus storage in unfinished area under the addition. Washer and dryer passes.